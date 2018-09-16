Wildlife officials search for bear that attacked person near Patagonia

Wildlife officials search for bear that attacked person near Patagonia

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bear-attack victim received injuries to their arms, legs and back.
By 

Tucson News Now

Published 46m at 2:09 PM
URGENT: Authorities looking for missing Pinal County girl
URGENT: Authorities looking for missing Pinal County girl
Published September 15, 2018 at 11:33 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
5h 5h
Long-awaited improvement project begins on Tucson’s east side
  Long-awaited improvement project begins on Tucson’s east side
Crews from the city of Tucson will start construction work along Broadway Boulevard between Camino Seco and Houghton Road on Monday.
By 

Vicki Karr

6:55 AM 6:55 AM
Pinal County authorities said Darien Alexa, 16, went missing from her home Friday night. She may be with a 24-year-old Amran Mohammad Dawlatzai.
By 

Tucson News Now

September 15 September 15
UPDATE: Tucson man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

  UPDATE: Tucson man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

The Tucson Police Department said Joel R. Andrade, 53, died after being shot by officers at a south side home Monday, Sept. 10.
By 

Vicki Karr

September 15 September 15
$2.5M bond for Border Patrol agent in killings of 4 in Texas
Published September 15, 2018 at 8:51 PM
UPDATE: Man criminally charged in death of child in Tucson
Published September 15, 2018 at 7:10 PM
TPD: One shot near park on Tucson’s south side
Published September 15, 2018 at 6:48 PM

Someone actually threw out a casket with the garbage in Akron and we know the story behind who picked it up

Someone actually threw out a casket with the garbage in Akron and we know the story behind who picked it up

A simple trip through an Akron neighborhood on Saturday morning began a viral mystery into a casket left in front of a house for trash pick up.
By 

Dan DeRoos

4h 4h
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

7:59 AM 7:59 AM

Cardinals looking for answers on offense after loss to Rams

Cardinals looking for answers on offense after loss to Rams

Arizona has scored just six points in two games.
Published 2:27 AM at 2:27 AM
KELLY: Tate is a work in progress

KELLY: Tate is a work in progress

UA's quarterback still has work to do to become the type of passer who can succeed at the collegiate level.
By 

David Kelly

September 15 September 15