Wildlife officials search for bear that attacked person near Patagonia
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bear-attack victim received injuries to their arms, legs and back.
By
Tucson News Now
Published 46m at 2:09 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 27m at 2:28 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 5h at 9:09 AM
Long-awaited improvement project begins on Tucson’s east side
By
Vicki Karr
Published 6:55 AM at 6:55 AM
Robbery at Eegee’s on Speedway and Craycroft
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:25 PM
URGENT: Authorities looking for missing Pinal County girl
By
Tucson News Now
Published September 15, 2018 at 11:33 PM
Download Our Apps
Broadway project starting Monday has restaurant owner patient
By
Evan Schreiber
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Tucson
By
Heather Janssen
California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police
$2.5M bond for Border Patrol agent in killings of 4 in Texas
By
JUAN A. LOZANO
Published September 15, 2018 at 8:51 PM
UPDATE: Man criminally charged in death of child in Tucson
By
Craig Reck
Published September 15, 2018 at 7:10 PM
TPD: One shot near park on Tucson’s south side
By
Craig Reck
Published September 15, 2018 at 6:48 PM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
‘This is how I’m dying’: Hunter recalls surviving deadly bear attack
Published 20m at 2:35 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 3h at 11:02 AM
Someone actually threw out a casket with the garbage in Akron and we know the story behind who picked it up
A simple trip through an Akron neighborhood on Saturday morning began a viral mystery into a casket left in front of a house for trash pick up.
By
Dan DeRoos
4h
4h
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
7:59 AM
7:59 AM
SPORTS
Cardinals looking for answers on offense after loss to Rams
Arizona has scored just six points in two games.
Published 2:27 AM at 2:27 AM
Wildcat Breakdown: Southern Utah
1:36 AM
1:36 AM
BEAR DOWN: Wildcats find groove and sprint past Southern Utah
By
David Kelly
September 15
September 15
Springer helps Astros beat D-backs 10-4, extend AL West lead
By
JORDAN GODWIN
September 15
September 15
KELLY: Tate is a work in progress
UA's quarterback still has work to do to become the type of passer who can succeed at the collegiate level.
By
David Kelly
September 15
September 15
Paula Abdul To Perform At Fox Threatre
Get Free Burger From Wendy's
Halloween Events In Southern Arizona
Waffle House Index Real Thing For Natural Disaters
TUSD hopes to make students excited to come to school
By
Emily Biehl
TUSD looks at where substitute teachers are needed and why
By
Melissa Egan
Racial slurs, sexual references on homework
By
Sunnyside District looking for sponsors to help students pay for AP tests
By
School reinstates paddling policy in Georgia
$2.5M bond for Border Patrol agent in killings of 4 in Texas
By
JUAN A. LOZANO
Border Patrol agents encounter another large group of immigrants in the desert
By
Tucson News Now
Mexican prosecutors find 166 skulls in mass graves
Trump administration moves to detain migrant families longer
By
COLLEEN LONG and
AMY TAXIN
Passport issues: Texas veteran born at home faces citizenship scrutiny
‘This is how I’m dying’: Hunter recalls surviving deadly bear attack
Hunter recalls surviving deadly bear attack
By
NBC12 Viewer video of possible tornado
Sean Penn talks about the #MeToo movement
By
Humane Society of Southern Arizona - Pets of the day
By
Elizabeth Walton
Colossal Cave Mountain Park extending Friday, Saturday hours
By
Elizabeth Walton
Friends remember legendary Old Tucson icon
By
Heather Janssen
Cochise County residents assured voter registration postcard is not a scam
By
Elizabeth Walton
PACC at capacity for dogs, in desperate need of adopters and fosters
By
Elizabeth Walton