  • Gang member deported 4 times charged with child sex assault

     A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.

  • Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate

    Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...

  • Man in custody after BP agents find gun, marijuana at checkpoint

    Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents said the man was going eastbound on Highway 86 when he stopped at the immigration checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection due to a canine alert.

