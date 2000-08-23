Celebrate the beauty of springtime at the gardens of Tohono Chul

Tucson News Now has been following the recovery of Craig Cunningham since November, when the Roadrunners hockey player collapsed on the rink during pregame warm-ups.

The young boy at the center of sexual abuse allegations at Naylor K-8 School in Tucson has been arrested, according to city police.

Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (March 24-26)

Authorities said a motorcyclist has died, days after crashing on the northwest side of Tucson.

An elderly man and his cat died Friday morning in a mobile fire on the northwest side of Tucson, authorities said.

If you've shopped at Harbor Freight in the last few years, you could have a refund coming your way.

A man robbed a bank in the Foothills earlier this month and authorities said they need your help finding him.

Authorities said this man robbed a bank in the Tucson area on March 6. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way down to Fourth Avenue for the street fair this weekend.

It's been one year since work began for the I-19 Ajo Construction Project and despite signs and traffic cones, state troopers say speeding continues to be a big problem.

Xavier will play top-seed Gonzaga on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.