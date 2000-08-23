Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro Executive Chef Patrick Haley shares a couple recipes off the menu at the upcoming Sonoran Spring Gala.
Tucson News Now has been following the recovery of Craig Cunningham since November, when the Roadrunners hockey player collapsed on the rink during pregame warm-ups.
The young boy at the center of sexual abuse allegations at Naylor K-8 School in Tucson has been arrested, according to city police.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
Authorities said a motorcyclist has died, days after crashing on the northwest side of Tucson.
An elderly man and his cat died Friday morning in a mobile fire on the northwest side of Tucson, authorities said.
If you've shopped at Harbor Freight in the last few years, you could have a refund coming your way.
A man robbed a bank in the Foothills earlier this month and authorities said they need your help finding him.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way down to Fourth Avenue for the street fair this weekend.
It's been one year since work began for the I-19 Ajo Construction Project and despite signs and traffic cones, state troopers say speeding continues to be a big problem.
Xavier will play top-seed Gonzaga on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, March 23 that it is recalling 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products from the OK Food, Inc. out of Oklahoma City, OK.
Kylie Brewer is back in the Pima County Jail tonight, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
As Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair kicks off this weekend, road closures are now in place near downtown Tucson.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.
Buildings were evacuated or locked down and several roads were closed in downtown Tucson Thursday due to a bomb threat.
Take a look at every jaguar that has been photographed in southern Arizona since 2009.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Many waited outside the Sahuarita town hall location, but were not allowed in due to max capacity already being reached.
Photos from the 2017 Tucson Rodeo and parade.
A suspected drunk driver T-boned a jail transport van injuring two on-duty detention officers early Friday morning.
A suspected drunk driver T-boned a jail transport van injuring two on-duty detention officers early Friday morning.
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents said the man was going eastbound on Highway 86 when he stopped at the immigration checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection due to a canine alert.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station received the call Wednesday, March 22. Agents at the station said the caller reported an individual seen picking up a bundle of suspected narcotics and running in an abandoned trailer.
When the speaker box was searched further, CBP officers discovered more than two pounds of cocaine, 15 pounds of heroin, 17 pounds of methamphetamine, and a package that contained 1,000 oxycodone pills.
