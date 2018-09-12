First Alert Forecast: Sunny and clear skies all week long for southern Arizona

By Stephanie Waldref | September 12, 2018 at 4:06 PM MST - Updated September 13 at 3:50 AM

TUCSON NEWS NOW (Tucson, AZ) -- Not much is changing for us in southern Arizona this week. We will be in the triple digits every day and won’t see a bit of rain.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 102° F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight low near 73° F

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with a high of 105° F.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine with a high of 104° F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104° F.

MONDAY: A high of 101° F under sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100° F.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 98° F.