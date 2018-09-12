Marcus Coleman, new head coach for Tucson’s Indoor Football team

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Marcus Coleman was named as the first head coach for Tucson’s first Indoor Football team, which does not have an official name yet.
Coleman, an All-American defensive back at Texas Tech University who played for 11 years in the NFL, most recently spent two years as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Iowa Barnstormers, who won the United Bowl – the IFL’s championship game – last year with the league’s top-ranked defense.
“When we launched the search for our head coach, we wanted to find a leader that could take us to where we want to go. I am confident we have found that in Marcus Coleman,” said Tucson Indoor Football Founder and Majority Owner Kevin Guy. “He has been preparing for this his entire career and he is ready for the responsibility and its challenges.”
The Barnstormers had the defensive player of the year in both years Coleman served as defensive coordinator. In 2017, linebacker Javicz Jones won the award when he set a club record with 148 tackles. In the team’s championship season, defensive back Bryce Enyard was the IFL Defensive Player of the Year with a league-high eight interceptions. Two other players, lineman Keith Jones Jr. and linebacker Zachary Allen, earned first-team IFL honors last season while defensive back Jourdan Wickliffe was on the second team.
“Marcus has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it’s clear his players respond to his guidance and direction,” Guy said. “With his vision and experience, we know he is the right person to lead our team.”
Coleman made his coaching debut in indoor football in 2016 as a defensive backs coach with the Tri-Cities Fever.
“This is a great opportunity for me to bring my experience and philosophy of hard work, mental toughness and physical play to our team as we establish ourselves in this league,” said Coleman, 44. “Our team will be exciting to watch, and the goal will always be to win a championship for Tucson.”
Coleman played 11 years in the NFL for three teams between 1996 and 2006. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played for the Jets until he was taken by the expansion Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft. He had seven interceptions for the Texans in 2003, tied for fourth in the NFL, and still holds the franchise record with a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown. He finished his career in 2006 with the Dallas Cowboys.
In four seasons as a defensive back at Texas Tech, Coleman had nine interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns. He was named a Football Writers Association of America First-Team All-American after his senior season in 1995. Coleman was inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, and last year was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
Coleman and his wife, Lisa, have three children and one grandchild.
Coleman will now begin the process of assembling the team’s first coaching staff. The team will begin its inaugural season in March playing at the Tucson Convention Center Arena. The eight-team league will be in its 11th year with Tucson and the Quad City Steamwheelers as new additions to the league.
Tucson Indoor Football is holding a name-the-team contest. The submission deadline is Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. The name and logo will be revealed at a public event on Sept. 18.
For more information on the contest, 2019 season tickets and the team, visit www.tucsonindoorfootball.com, or follow the team on Twitter @TucsonIndoorFB or Facebook @tucsonindoorfootball.
