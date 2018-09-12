Marcus Coleman, new head coach for Tucson’s Indoor Football team

Coleman played 11 years in the NFL for three teams between 1996 and 2006. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played for the Jets until he was taken by the expansion Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft. He had seven interceptions for the Texans in 2003, tied for fourth in the NFL, and still holds the franchise record with a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown. He finished his career in 2006 with the Dallas Cowboys.