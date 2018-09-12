October events at Tubac Presidio

TUBAC, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
Smithsonian Museum Day - Saturday, September 22, 9 am- 5 pm
Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. The Tubac Presidio Park is participating in this annual event where museums across the country are opening their doors for free to visitors with a Museum Day ticket. Go on-line to www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday to get your ticket for free admission for two people on Smithsonian Museum Day. Tickets will be available for the public to download beginning at midnight on August 15th, 2018.
60th Anniversary Celebration for the Tubac Presidio State Park - Friday, September 28th 8:30 am- 5pm
Help us celebrate our 60th birthday! There will be archaeological, art history and Presidio tours in the morning (call for reservations), presentations, new exhibits, special guests, cake and ice cream. Tours are $10 per person and the presentation is included with regular admission: $7 adults, $2 youth 7-13, children free. To make reservations for the tours call 520-398-2252.
Book Signing – Terrenos: Otero Family History, Saturday, October 6, 2 – 3 pm
Author and researcher Diana DeLugan is an 8th generation Arizonan dedicated to preserving Arizona’s pioneer history, and will speak about her new book about the fascinating lives of the Oteros. Tickets are $10. Call to reserve your seat, 520-398-2252.
Park-to-Park Hike – Sunday, October 7, 8 am – Noon
Enjoy Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, Tumacácori National Historical Park, the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, and the free shuttle which runs until 1 pm. Start from either the Presidio or the Tumacácori Mission, and use the free shuttle back to your starting point. Participants who complete the route between Tumacácori and Tubac will also earn a free “I Hike For Health” pin. The four mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information call Tumacácori National Historical Park at 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma. Free.
New Wayside Exhibit Signs Unveiled at Tubac Presidio - Sunday, October 21, 10 am
Tubac Presidio, in cooperation with The Tucson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution announces the first ever grave marking ceremony for a Revolutionary War patriot buried in Arizona. Juan Manuel Ortega was a presidio soldier during the time of the American Revolution. His military service to the Spanish ally of the American colonies thus contributed to the success of the American Revolution. He is buried under St Ann’s Church at the Presidio. The ceremony will be at the north end of the Tubac Presidio parking lot. This event recognizes the Hispanic contribution to Southern Arizona’s history. All are invited to this free event.
Anza Family Fun Day Celebration - Sunday, October 21, 10 am - 3 pm
Anza Day reflects Tubac’s Spanish history and provides educational engagement of youngsters in this significant event in Tubac’s history. In October, 1775 Spanish Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and 240 people traveled from Tubac to San Francisco Bay. Our event begins in the cool of the morning at 10 am with period costumed volunteers, demonstrations, crafts, fun activities, the Sons of the American Revolution Wayside sign ribbon cutting, food truck provided by Wisdom’s Cafe and superb photo ops. This is a wonderful opportunity for children of all ages. Admission is free ($1 per adult donation is suggested for children’s supplies) and food is a separate cost. Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Amado food bank. For more information call the Presidio, 520-398-2252.
Guest Speaker: “A Cultural History of the Day of the Dead in Mexico” – Saturday, October 27, 2 – 3 pm
Mexico's Day of the Dead tradition has been declared intangible cultural heritage of the humanity by UNESCO since 2003. How did this celebration become worldwide? Day of the Dead is a cultural and historical construction that condenses European and Pre-Hispanic elements. It is an expression of the colorful, diverse, dramatic, and amazing mixture of symbolic features created in Mexico for centuries around death. This lecture will explore the history and meaning of this cultural expression. Tickets are $10. Call now to reserve your seat, 520-398-2252.
Tubac’s 5th Annual Traditional Day of the Dead Celebration, Sunday, October 28, 11 am - 4 pm
The Tubac celebration of Día de los Muertos is an event exuberantly honoring our ancestors and community. Everyone is welcome to create an ofrenda or altar and these will be displayed throughout the community. From 11 am until 4 pm, at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park we’ll have face painting, live music, Dia de Los Muertos Presentations, food vendors with a wonderful variety of offerings, performances from the Montessori School, Angel Perez, Zandra Pardi and the Nogales Marching Band and Mariachi Band, ofrenda exhibits and crafts for the children. In the afternoon a procession will march through the streets to the Tubac 'Cementery' and end at a symbolic bonfire in the Sculpture Garden at the K. Newby Gallery. There will also be music, dancing, food and drink in the Sculpture Garden. Participants are encouraged to come in costume, have their faces painted and bring mementos of loved ones to memorialize in the parade and at the bonfire. Purchase your tickets at the Presidio. Ticket prices $8 adults, $2 youth (7-13), children (younger than 7) are free. Call for more information 520-398-2252.
Frontier Printing Press Video Demonstrations
The Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 is here. Watch a video about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. Copies of the first edition are available in the gift shop. Included with park admission: $7 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.