October events at Tubac Presidio

The Tubac celebration of Día de los Muertos is an event exuberantly honoring our ancestors and community. Everyone is welcome to create an ofrenda or altar and these will be displayed throughout the community. From 11 am until 4 pm, at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park we’ll have face painting, live music, Dia de Los Muertos Presentations, food vendors with a wonderful variety of offerings, performances from the Montessori School, Angel Perez, Zandra Pardi and the Nogales Marching Band and Mariachi Band, ofrenda exhibits and crafts for the children. In the afternoon a procession will march through the streets to the Tubac 'Cementery' and end at a symbolic bonfire in the Sculpture Garden at the K. Newby Gallery. There will also be music, dancing, food and drink in the Sculpture Garden. Participants are encouraged to come in costume, have their faces painted and bring mementos of loved ones to memorialize in the parade and at the bonfire. Purchase your tickets at the Presidio. Ticket prices $8 adults, $2 youth (7-13), children (younger than 7) are free. Call for more information 520-398-2252.