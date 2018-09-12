Oro Valley, Marana make list of Arizona’s safest cities

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The online site called Safewise has released its list of the safest cities in Arizona for 2018, and Oro Valley and Marana made it in the top 10. Oro Valley came in at No. 2 and Marana came in at No. 6.
Karen Zema, a resident of Oro Valley for the past 23 years, says she isn't surprised by that rating.
“It’s further out from the big- from the city where there’s a lot of people. It’s just more safe I think. We haven’t had anything happen,” Zema said about Oro Valley.
The numbers show Zema’s feeling about not a lot of crime happening aren’t too far from the truth. Oro Valley only had 29 violent crimes in 2016 and 654 property crimes.
Even though the data shows there are slightly fewer people living in Marana than in Oro Valley, the crime numbers are a little higher in Marana. In 2016 the total number of violent crimes in Marana came in at 40 with aggravated assault as highest offense and robbery following that. There were 1,047 property crimes in Marana in 2016.
For Zema, those low crime numbers are a great comfort and perk but they’re only a few of the things that make her happy to call Oro Valley her home.
“People are really friendly, too. Otherwise, everything is right here off La Canada that I can go to. So as we age it’s handier to have everything right here," she said.
