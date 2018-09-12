Stretch of Broadway Boulevard on east side getting a facelift

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Improvements are finally coming to a portion of East Broadway Boulevard that many call one of the worst stretches of roads in Tucson.
Crews are scheduled to begin working between Camino Seco and Houghton Road on Monday, Sept. 17. A pre-construction open house is planned on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The project includes adding two more lanes from Harrison Road to Houghton, making the entire two-mile stretch four lanes total.
Other improvements include bicycle lanes, sidewalks, LED lighting, new storm drains, along with a HAWK signal at Gollob Road.
The city of Tucson said it’s one of the areas it gets the most complaints about. Mark Babcock said he worries the road’s condition will damage his new car over time.
“It’s got potholes, cracks. It’s got pieces of dirt flying around because the side is all dirt and if a car passes on the side it’s all the dirt on the road,” he said.
The project is part of the RTA’s $2.1 billion plan approved by voters in 2006.
It is expected to take a year and a half to complete. City officials said one lane in each direction will be maintained during the duration of the project along with access to businesses and homes.
