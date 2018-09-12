‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute

COON RAPIDS, MN (CNN/RNN) - As Minnesota fire crews gathered to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a majestic American symbol, the bald eagle, swooped in to join the ceremony.
The eagle's surprise landing while firefighters held their annual 9/11 remembrance on a highway overpass was captured Tuesday morning on Facebook Live video by Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich.
“Isn’t that unbelievable?” said Streich in the video. “This eagle just landed on the aerial while we’re doing the 9/11 memorial – phenomenal.”
The video attracted attention from millions of Facebook users.
Many expressed their belief the event was "a sign from above honoring those who gave all for others," as written in one comment.
“We couldn’t have asked for anything more patriotic,” Streich told Minnesota’s Star Tribune.
The eagle flew away after surveying the scene for about 45 seconds.
For the event, firefighters from the Andover department as well as those from the Coon Rapids Fire Department and Ramsey Fire Department set up various vehicles and posted American flags on the overpass, the Star Tribune reports.
“We will never forget,” read a banner draped over the railing.
The firefighters, along with military veterans, spent time waving to motorists passing below the overpass.
“We are blessed at Andover to have so many friends and supporters. I hope you all continue to cherish the amazing patriotism we have in this country and in our community,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 Andover Fire Department, Facebook via CNN, Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.