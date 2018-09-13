Arizona Soccer host Cal-State Fullerton in final pre Pac-12 test

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Soccer will be under the lights at Mulcahy Stadium this Friday night at 7 p.m. MST to take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans in the last non-conference match of the season.
Arizona (6-1) is currently on a six-match winning streak after knocking off Baylor 3-1 on Sunday.
After allowing a goal in the opening match against Albany this season, the Arizona back line has really locked things down.
Through seven games, Arizona has allowed just two goals to their opponents and had a stretch of 523 minutes where they didn’t allow a single goal, keeping five-straight clean sheets for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats are tied for first in the Pac-12 in goals allowed and are also tied for seventh nationally.
Senior Lainey Burdett became Arizona’s first goalkeeper with at least 21 shutouts earlier this season and currently has 22.
Freshman Emily Knous leads all Wildcats with 10 points and is tied for the team lead in goals with four to go with two assists through just seven matches.
On Sept. 9, 2018, Tony Amato became the winningest coach in school history with his 59th victory. It took Amato 107 games to become the winningest coach in school history while it took Dan Tobias 135 games to win his 58 games back in the mid to late 2000s.
