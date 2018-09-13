AZ Department of Agriculture investigates well-being of horses in Vail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Photos of two horses, in not-so-good shape, generated a lot of buzz on social media last week.
Many wrote in to Tucson News Now asking us to investigate, and several others called law enforcement.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Agriculture checked out an area off of Dawn Road and Colossal Cave Road, where the horses were kept on state trust land.
After the investigation, a local horse rescue let us know the owners do get to keep their animals because they are taking all the necessary steps to bring them back to full health.
Both horses are said to be very old.
They are no longer being kept in this area. They have been moved by the owners.
The case was investigated by the Department of Agriculture.
We put in a call to the AZ Dept. of Ag to learn more details on this case, but livestock investigators have not returned our calls.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.