EB Ina Road bridge closed overnight for deck pour

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will shut down the eastbound Ina Road Bridge as crews pour concrete on the decks for the new bridge.
The new bridge will eventually carry westbound Ina Road traffic over the Santa Cruz River.
The eastbound bridge, also part of Project Ina, was completed early on and is currently shared by east and westbound traffic.
Work is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. both Thursday and Friday, Sept. 13 and 14.
To learn more about the project click HERE.
Drivers can use Silverbell Road - south to Sunset Road or north to Cortaro Road - as an alternate route.
The deck pour was supposed to happen weeks ago, however, ADOT said monsoon storms set back the work. Despite delays, ADOT says Project Ina continues on schedule.
Portions of the new interchange will begin opening early next year.
