Tucson man, following in father’s footsteps, is heading to help those hit by Florence

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As Hurricane Florence heads towards the East Coast, one Tucson man is getting ready to hit the road with hopes he doesn't have to show up empty-handed.
“Imagine a 120 degree day, the worst dust storm to ever come through Arizona and the heaviest monsoon of all time. That is a fraction of what they are getting ready to go through,” said Cliff O’Bryan.
O'Bryan grew up in a small town about 30 minutes outside of Wilmington, North Carolina, where the worst is expected from Hurricane Florence. His two older sisters are still there and have moved to a shelter to ride out the storm.
"Because they are staying and I'm really worried about them, that's the main reason I'm going, to put eyes on my family and make sure they are good," said O'Bryan.
So, if he is going to make the trip, O'Bryan said he'd like to see if the community could help him fill-up his truck with supplies.
"I've got the means to transport several thousand pounds of weight and I know they are going to need it, I know they are going to need it," O'Bryan said. "So, I thought if people here in Tucson had the means to donate, I'd be more than happy to deliver it."
It's a delivery, he watched his dad make several storms before. A semi-truck driver, O'Bryan said his dad would fill up with trailer with supplies and drive to the devastated areas after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Fran in 1996. O'Bryan joined him on the drive in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina swallowed the Gulf Coast.
“People were so hungry and so thirsty and needing that, National Guard had to surround his truck and escort him in because people were just crawling on the truck, trying to get into it because they needed so much and so few people helped,” said O’Bryan.
Now, with his father retired, O’Bryan said it is his turn. Not just to check on his family, but to help thousands of others who will be rebuilding after the storm runs its course.
“Good possibility none of them will have houses to go back to. I don’t know, if they do, they do. If they don’t, whatever I can do to help them while I’m there I will,” said O’Bryan.
Those who would like to can drop off any donations at the Tucson Police Department off South Alvernon Way and East 22nd Street. O’Bryan is hoping for things like bottled water, non-perishable food items and toiletries.
O’Bryan is also currently searching for an enclosed trailer to transport the donations that he will hitch to the back of his truck. He said he has open trailers, but expects to drive through wet weather.
"If I'm pulling ten, twelve thousand pounds of stuff, that's a lot of lives that I would change when I get there. A lot of people would be happy," said O'Bryan
Those who have something that could help O’Bryan, or would like to make a donation, he can be reached at (910) 918-3174.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.