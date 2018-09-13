Marana launches improvement project near Ina Road interchange

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As Project Ina continues on track, crews with the Town of Marana are hard at work making improvements on the east side of I-10.
Workers will repave Ina Road from Ulene Place to the Canada del Oro Wash. Drivers will also notice new sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.
Nearby Aerie Road will also be repaved and crews will throw a new layer of asphalt on all town streets north of Ina Road.
Town leaders said the changes are important as the area is a big economic sector for Marana. Businesses like Baja Café say the improvements are much needed, especially now.
Businesses in the area have suffered because of the Ina Road interchange closure.
Marcella Figueroa is the manager at Baja Café. She said she hopes the changes transform the area into a community hub.
"The weather gets pretty nice out here, so they’ll be able to walk their dogs, we have a pet friendly patio, so a lot of customers like to come out here, sit out here and eat with their family. It’ll make it like a nice community area,” she said.
Town leaders hope to finish the improvements by mid-Winter.
Click here to learn more about the project: http://marana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist/index.html?appid=f7b306429d29496797444b859afcc352
