New political ad featuring Sen. McCain is stirring up controversy, complaints

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In Campaign 2018, a new political ad is stirring up controversy and complaints from the family of Senator John McCain.
"Ann Kirkpatrick won't oppose higher taxes. She won't oppose more federal spending. And she won't oppose increased debts that slow economic growth."
The statement came from a clip of Sen. McCain that was recycled from one of his 2016 ads during his Senate race against Ann Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick is now running against Republican Lea Marquez Peterson for Congress.
The ad was created and paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee.
"The McCain family believes it's unfortunate that the senator's image is being weaponized this election season," said Julie Tarallo, spokeswoman for the McCain family. "They hoped that there would be more respect, especially so soon after his passing."
"Lea has the utmost respect for Senator McCain and his service to Arizona and the country. We are focused on talking about why Lea is the best choice for the Second District because of her experience growing up here, building a business here, and creating jobs here," said Chris Scotten, Lea Marquez-Peterson Campaign Manager.
“For them to use footage of Senator McCain for political purposes without permission while his family and all of Arizona are still grieving is classless and shameful. I can’t imagine why Lea Marquez Peterson or her allies want to run their campaign this way,” was the response from Rodd McLeod, a spokesman for Ann Kirkpatrick.
