New report released on the 2017 crash of a small plane at TIA

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Exclusive video showing the moment a small plane fell from the sky, crashing into a runway ramp at Tucson International Airport.
The video is just part of an aviation accident report, released Wednesday by the NTSB revealing new details about the deadly crash.
"Maintain one seven thousand. Fire! Hey Two-Alpha-Kilo, I'll call you back." Audio heard on the just released video.
The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft went down on Jan. 23, 2017, skidding into a concrete wall near the main terminal at TUS shortly after taking off. The fuselage burst into flames.
According to the new report there is no exact cause for the crash.
The pilot, Jeffrey Green and passenger, Daniel Rodriguez were both killed. They had been flying from Tucson to Hermosillo, Mexico.
Surveillance video from a camera on the terminal shows the plane on the right of the screen flying level, when suddenly the nose drops and the plane rolls to the left, the wings almost vertical. The plane then crashes into the ground, exploding into a fireball.
According to the report, winds at the time were "12 knots, gusting to 22 knots" including strong crosswinds.
Autopsy reports show the medical examiner found evidence of marijuana and amphetamine in Green's blood and urine, however the report says the levels may not have impacted his ability to fly.
Maintenance records show the plane had gone through an inspection just four days earlier, as Green was preparing to buy it.
The plane was flown from Long Beach to Tucson the day before the crash by another pilot.. and no issues had been reported.
