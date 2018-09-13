ATF agents shoot Avra Valley man while serving warrant

Agents shot an Avra Valley man while serving a warrant on Thursday, Sept. 13. (Vicki Karr)
By Tucson News Now | September 13, 2018 at 9:17 AM MST - Updated September 13 at 11:50 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving ATF agents on Thursday morning, Sept. 13, in Avra Valley.

According to a PCSD news release, this morning at 5AM, ATF served a search warrant for alleged violations of firearms and explosives laws at the 12700 block of N. Antelope Rd.

An ATF agent shot a 65-year-old Christopher Snow, who was then transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 12,700 block of North Antelope Road in Avra Valley on Thursday, Sept. 13.
No agents were injured.

No further information was immediately available.

