ATF agents shoot Avra Valley man while serving warrant

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting involving ATF agents on Thursday morning, Sept. 13, in Avra Valley.
According to a PCSD news release, this morning at 5AM, ATF served a search warrant for alleged violations of firearms and explosives laws at the 12700 block of N. Antelope Rd.
An ATF agent shot a 65-year-old Christopher Snow, who was then transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
No agents were injured.
No further information was immediately available.
Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.
