OVERTIME: Week 5 high school football schedule

OVERTIME: Week 5 high school football schedule
By Tucson News Now | September 13, 2018 at 2:56 PM MST - Updated September 14 at 12:49 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Believe it or not, we are almost at the midway point of the high school football season.

For Week 5, there are 13 games set to be played in southern Arizona.

The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week is the Centennial Coyotes (3-0) at the Ironwood Ridge (1-2) Nighthawks.

It’s the first meeting between the two schools since IRHS beat Centennial in November 2012 to win the program’s lone state championship.

The Coyotes lead the all-time series 3-2. Both Nighthawks wins came during that 2012 championship season.

Each week our David Kelly celebrates three athletes who shined when the lights came on. It’s known as Friday Night LIT and in Week 4 the honors went to:

  • Ocatvious Thomas (Tucson) 249 all purpose yards with three touchdowns
  • Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro) 15 carries 213 yards
  • Maile Vasquez (Nogales) 6-for-6 PATs to set a school record and match a state record PATs by a female kicker
Friday Night LIT: Week 4

During the games, you can get live scoring updates HERE.

Week 4 results are HERE while the entire 2018 schedule can be read HERE.

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 14

Amphi at Canyon Del Oro

Benson at Thatcher

Pima High at Bisbee

Desert View at Buena

Catalina High at Payson

Cholla at Sahuaro

Rincon/University at Cienega

Empire at Palo Verde

Paradise Valley at Flowing Wells

Centennial at Ironwood Ridge

Williams Field at Marana

Mountain View at Tucson

Nogales at Walden Grove

Sunnyside at Pueblo

Snowflake vs Pusch Ridge Christian

Rio Rico at Casa Grande

Sabino High at Blue Ridge

Salpointe Catholic at Cactus

Miami at Santa Rita

Tombstone at Globe

Willcox at San Manuel

Saturday, Sept. 15

Sahuarita at Holbrook, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.