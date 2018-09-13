OVERTIME: Week 5 high school football schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Believe it or not, we are almost at the midway point of the high school football season.
For Week 5, there are 13 games set to be played in southern Arizona.
The KOLD Overtime Game of the Week is the Centennial Coyotes (3-0) at the Ironwood Ridge (1-2) Nighthawks.
It’s the first meeting between the two schools since IRHS beat Centennial in November 2012 to win the program’s lone state championship.
The Coyotes lead the all-time series 3-2. Both Nighthawks wins came during that 2012 championship season.
Each week our David Kelly celebrates three athletes who shined when the lights came on. It’s known as Friday Night LIT and in Week 4 the honors went to:
- Ocatvious Thomas (Tucson) 249 all purpose yards with three touchdowns
- Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro) 15 carries 213 yards
- Maile Vasquez (Nogales) 6-for-6 PATs to set a school record and match a state record PATs by a female kicker
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 14
Amphi at Canyon Del Oro
Benson at Thatcher
Pima High at Bisbee
Desert View at Buena
Catalina High at Payson
Cholla at Sahuaro
Rincon/University at Cienega
Empire at Palo Verde
Paradise Valley at Flowing Wells
Centennial at Ironwood Ridge
Williams Field at Marana
Mountain View at Tucson
Nogales at Walden Grove
Sunnyside at Pueblo
Snowflake vs Pusch Ridge Christian
Rio Rico at Casa Grande
Sabino High at Blue Ridge
Salpointe Catholic at Cactus
Miami at Santa Rita
Tombstone at Globe
Willcox at San Manuel
Saturday, Sept. 15
Sahuarita at Holbrook, 5 p.m.
