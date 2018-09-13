Southern AZ agencies deploying crews to help with hurricane response

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Crews from two southern Arizona agencies are being deployed to the Carolinas as Hurricane Florence approaches the region.
According to a news release from the Rural/Metro Fire Department, crews from the RMFD Pima County Operation and American Medical Response are responding to the federal government’s request for emergency medical services.
RMFD is sending four people, and AMR is sending five. They are expected to be activated for seven to 14 days, but will stay in the area for as long as they are needed.
They will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local agencies.
According to the release, sending these resources does not affect RMFD or AMR’s ability to provide timely response to the communities they serve in southern Arizona.
