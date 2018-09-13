Suspect in February fatal crash arrested

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Detectives have made an arrest in relation to the fatal vehicle collision that occurred on February 7, 2018, causing the death of 31-year-old Jered James Naill.
On August 8, 2018, a felony arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Shaun Geoffrey Garcia, on the counts of Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter, and Aggravated DUI.
On September 12, 2018, the U.S. Marshals Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force located Garcia at a residence in the 8100 block of East Daniella Circle.
Garcia was arrested and taken into custody without incident and booked into Pima County Jail on his felony warrant.
On February 7, 2018, around 11:41 a.m., officers from Operations Division South responded to an agency assist request from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department reference a serious injury vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, officers learned two adult males were in a vehicle that collided with a piece of construction equipment. The males were transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. They learned the Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call to a convenience store at 2840 W. Los Reales Rd. involving two suspects who left in a maroon vehicle.
While enroute to the call, a deputy traveling westbound on Valencia Rd. observed a matching vehicle traveling eastbound on Valencia Rd. The deputy turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from the deputy and the deputy initiated a pursuit.
The driver lost control of the vehicle in the 2000 block of W. Valencia. The area is under construction and the curb lane was closed using construction pylons. The driver struck several of the construction pylons and continued eastbound in the closed curb lane before striking the front bucket of a front loader that was parked facing west while in the curb lane.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and both adult male occupants were transported to the hospital. The passenger succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing but speed appears to be a factor in this collision.
