Tucson Fire crews respond to near drowning at east side home

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 7900 block of East Stella Road, to a call about an unconscious and unresponsive man floating in a pool.
The man, believed to be in his 50s was floating in the pool when crews arrived, he was unresponsive and not breathing.
Crews began CPR and were able to get the man’s pulse back, before he was transported to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room.
