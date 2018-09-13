Tucson Tamale Company original location closing Sept. 23

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The original Tucson Tamale Company location is closing after more than a decade.
In a Facebook post last week, the owners announced that due to the upcoming expansion of Broadway Blvd. which will limit access to their store until finished, they are permanently closing shop on September 23.
The popular Tucson chain, which sells more than 10,000 boxes of Tamales every year, is asking the public to stop by the original store to say goodbye.
Customers can take advantage of several discounts and deals on their products during the store’s last few days, including 2 for 1 dine in meals and a BOGO on take out 2 packs on Sept. 22 and 23.
Tucson Tamale Company will still operate their two other stores, located on Tanque Verde and Oracle.
Looking toward the future, the company said they hope to open back up in Solat Plaza on Broadway after the expansion is complete.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.