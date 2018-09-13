UA Volleyball wraps up non-conference with Wildcat Classic

TUCSON, AZ - Coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Borderland Invitational, Arizona Volleyball will take their 8-1 record and their top-five-national offense into the final weekend of nonconference play when they welcome New Mexico State, UT Martin and UC Davis to McKale Center for the Wildcat Classic this Friday and Saturday.
The two-day, six-match event will feature four teams with a winning record in what will surely be UA's most difficult test to-date as it prepares for the start of Pac-12 play next week.
On Friday, the Wildcats will face UT Martin (10 a.m.) and New Mexico State (7 p.m.) before concluding the event on Saturday vs. UC Davis at 12 p.m. MST.
Arizona (8-1) will look for revenge on New Mexico State, which is responsible for UA's lone loss of the year, a five-set, come-from-behind win in Las Cruces last week.
Dave Rubio can reach 500 career wins with two victories this weekend.
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.