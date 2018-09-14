AZ in DC: Elected leaders talk Kavanaugh hearing

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, have come to a close. Final decisions on the nominee are expected by the end of September, though heated debate from both sides of the aisle could impact this timeline.
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) was a notable Kavanaugh critic throughout hearings despite the Republican-majority push for the nominee. Flake grilled Kavanaugh on the Trump administration’s power grabs, reflecting concerns from his Democrat counterparts.
“Jeff Sessions has resisted pressure from the President to punish his enemies and relieve pressure on his friends, and many of the questions that you will get on the other side of the aisle and from me will be how you view that relationship, where you believe the Article I powers end and the Article II powers of the administration begin,” Flake said.
Flake is set to retire at the end of this term. Rep. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) are each campaigning for his Senate seat. Sinema echoed sentiments similar to Flake by emphasizing the importance of the nominee’s ability to respect settled law. McSally, however, voiced clear support for Kavanaugh.
“President Trump has selected a highly qualified nominee,” McSally said.
