Border Patrol agents encounter another large group of immigrants in the desert

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents had 121 immigrants turn themselves in on Saturday, Sept. 8 near the Senita Basin north of Lukeville, about two hours southwest of Tucson.
According to a CBP news release, the group was made up of 111 adults and children from Guatemala and 10 from El Salvador.
This is not the first time BP agents have come across large groups of illegal immigrants, on Aug. 20 a group of 128 people were discovered after they had been abandoned by their smugglers. On Aug. 28 a group of 103 entered the U.S. illegally and were found, while a third group of 163 people crossed on Sept. 4, several miles west of the Lukeville Port of Entry.
“This is where our law enforcement mission quickly turns from enforcing immigration laws to preserving life by ensuring the welfare and well being of these migrant families,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch, in the recent news release. “Transnational criminal organizations are exploiting these immigrant families and demonstrating their blatant disregard for human life.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.