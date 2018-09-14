PACC at capacity for dogs, in desperate need of adopters and fosters

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Can you help? The Pima Animal Care Center is at their highest number of pets this year - with 438 dogs and puppies and 225 cats and kittens at the main shelter as of Friday, Sept. 14.
PACC is hoping to make space for incoming animals and is looking for 'fur’ever homes (adopters) or fosters.
“Our summer intake spike came later than usual this year,” said PACC Director of Animal Services Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release. “The volume of animals is tough for us, but means a great selection of puppies, dogs, cats and kittens for our fosters and adopters. Whatever kind of pet you’re looking for, chances are you’ll find it at PACC now.”
Stop by and check out all the cuties (dogs, puppies, cats and kittens) available for adoption, PACC is open seven day a week, and lucky for adopters in most cases they can take their furbabies home on the same day as adoption.
“If you can’t adopt, now is the time that foster is truly lifesaving,” said Auerbach. “We need people to foster adult dogs and cats for any amount of time and we have several foster options including field trips, overnight visits and long term placement.”
Don’t forget begining today, Sept. 14 and going until Monday, Sept. 17 PACC is participating in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend with waived adoption fees for all dogs and cats four months and up at the main shelter (4000 North Silverbell Road) and the following three PetSmart locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore
- PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target
- PetSmart at Irvington & I-19
Shelter hours are Monday through Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit and there is a $19 licensing fee that will apply to dogs.
