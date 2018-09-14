Police: Arizona man pretended to be mentally challenge to get diaper changes

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An Arizona man has been accused of pretending to be mentally challenged to get diaper changes and baths from female caregivers.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Paul Anthony Menchaca, 31, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 6.
Menchaca, of Chandler, is facing charges of sex abuse and felony fraud.
The MCSO said three women told investigators they were hired to care for Menchaca after responding to an ad on a caregiver website. AZ Family in Phoenix reported Menchaca allegedly posed as his mother “Amy” in the ads.
One of the caregivers said she became suspicious when “Amy” texted and asked her to punish Menchaca for soiling his diapers.
One of the women said Menchaca complained several times his genitals were not cleaned well enough.
The Associated Press reported Menchaca claimed to be special needs during his initial court appearance.
