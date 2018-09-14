U.S. Marshals arrest domestic violence, shooting suspect in a south-side trailer park

According to law enforcement, Hernandez is accused of breaking into the home of his former girlfriend on Aug. 18, 2018. She was not home, but Hernandez found a handgun inside and waited for her to arrive. When she and her new boyfriend returned, Hernandez confronted and began to argue with the man. As the new boyfriend drove away, Hernandez fired the gun, striking the victim’s car. Fortunately the victim was able to escape uninjured.