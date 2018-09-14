U.S. Marshals arrest domestic violence, shooting suspect in a south-side trailer park

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A two week intense manhunt ended Thursday, Sept. 13 when the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force tracked 27-year-old Dannie Hernandez to a trailer near Drexel Road and Palo Verde Road and arrested him.
Hernandez was on probation for domestic violence when he reportedly broke into his former girlfriend’s apartment and waited for her to return home, according to a U.S. Marshal's Service news release.
"Domestic abuse is a tragedy in our community and Hernandez’s actions were growing more and more violent," said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. "The partnership between the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tucson Police Department, resulted in Hernandez being quickly located and arrested ending this cycle of violence."
According to law enforcement, Hernandez is accused of breaking into the home of his former girlfriend on Aug. 18, 2018. She was not home, but Hernandez found a handgun inside and waited for her to arrive. When she and her new boyfriend returned, Hernandez confronted and began to argue with the man. As the new boyfriend drove away, Hernandez fired the gun, striking the victim’s car. Fortunately the victim was able to escape uninjured.
The Tucson Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez on Aug. 31, 2018 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
The TPD requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force in locating and apprehending Hernandez.
Hernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Pima County Jail.
