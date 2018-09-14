VB: CDO staves off Foothills in Section opener

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Canyon del Oro lost a battle Thursday night but the Dorados eventually won the war.
CDO dropped their first set of the season but recovered to beat visiting Catalina Foothills 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22) in the Conference 4A Kino Section opener for both teams.
The Dorados (6-0) had opened the 2018 girls’ volleyball season with three-set sweeps over Tucson, Amphi, Cholla, Nogales and Flowing Wells.
Canyon del Oro won the opening set but the Falcons rallied from behind to take the second set, ending the Dorados' consecutive set winning run to open the season at 16.
Both teams will be looking this season to knock two-time reigning 4A state champion Salpointe Catholic off their pedestal.
The Dorados won the Kino Section two seasons ago over the Lancers by way of a better over conference record.
The Falcons (6-6) struggled with their serve-receive all match. The loss was their fourth straight.
