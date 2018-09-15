Colossal Cave Mountain Park extending Friday, Saturday hours

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - New extended hours on Friday and Saturday for Colossal Cave Mountain Park.
“We are thrilled to announce extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights so guests can maximize their time enjoying Colossal Cave Mountain Park,” said Sam Lefevre of Colossal Cave Mountain Park, in a recent release. “Not only can guests stay later on the weekends, but they can also enjoy a new happy hour at our Terrace Café or book one of our Nighttime Ladder Tours to explore the cave.”
According to the news release, the park will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Also new is a happy hour at Colossal Cave Mountain Park's Terrace Cafe, located at the opening of the cave. Happy hour specials include $1 off prickly pear margaritas and Arizona craft beer, as well as $2 off wine.
Colossal Cave will feature Nighttime Ladder Tours on Friday and Saturday nights at 6 p.m., thanks to the extended hours. These tours are guided and take guests through the cave in complete darkness, with only the light on their helmet to lead the way.
During the tour guests will learn about cave formations, climb ladders, pass over bridges, view the natural cave fauna, and more. Nighttime Ladder Tours are open to guests over the age of 12 and cost $35 per person.
Colossal Cave Mountain Park is located at 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail.
For more information or to book a cave tour at Colossal Cave Mountain Park, please visit colossalcave.com or call (520) 647-7275.
