Friends remember legendary Old Tucson icon

Old Tucson said goodbye to one of their own earlier this week, the legendary Jack Young.
It was a tough loss for those at Old Tucson. They called Young the treasure Tucson didn’t even know it had.
Young always came out with guns-blazing. He was a character in more ways than one.
He may have played a cowboy often, but the man lived up to his last name until his last day - young at heart.
"He was a 90-year-old kid. There's a saying that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional," said Glen Gold, a friend of Young's.
Young had the kind of personality that's easy to miss. When Glen Gold and Rob Jensen heard the news of Young's passing, it came as a shock.
“A legend moving on,” said Jensen. Gold picked up where Jensen left off. “Someone you think so much of and you have so many fond memories with is not here anymore. I’m just too dumb, I guess, to know the right words.”
Jensen and Gold worked alongside Young during his time with Old Tucson.
Young was known to be a gun-slinging good time. He was a professional stuntman and a pioneer in the industry. He brought the entertainment and served as a mentor to many, earning a special nickname from friends.
"The Godfather... it makes sense," said Jensen.
In Young’s time, he worked closely with the legendary Bob Shelton. Their love of the Wild West still lives on through those at Old Tucson to this day.
"If it wasn't for Jack, there wouldn't be any shows or anything," Gold said. To him, Young was an inspiration to do what you love, no matter the age. "That's all we want to do is play cowboys. I still do it today... and I'm almost 80-years-old."
Tucson News Now is unaware of any services honoring the Old Tucson icon yet.
