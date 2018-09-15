Humane Society of Southern Arizona - Pets of the day

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Here are some cute pets available for adoption:
SEPT. 14 - NUGGET & REMMY
“We are 1-year-old boys who are best friends! Do you think we could be a part of your family?” Nugget (865292) and Remmy (864818)
Come meet Nugget and Remmy at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
SEPT. 12 - URI
“I am a mellow boy who has done well with dogs and kids in the past.” Uri (863333)
Uri is a 15-year-old boy who can’t wait to meet his forever family. Great news, his adoption fee is only $50! Would you like to learn more about Uri? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or meet him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
