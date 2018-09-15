OVERTIME: Nighthawks run into championship buzzsaw

Defending champion Peoria Centennial beats the Nighthawks 55-7

Octavio Audry-Cobos sits dejectedly on the Ironwood Ridge bench during the Nighthawks loss to Centennial
By David Kelly | September 15, 2018 at 12:29 AM MST - Updated September 15 at 2:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Centennial made a resounding statement in Tucson Friday night that they are still the team to beat in Conference 5-A, rolling Ironwood Ridge 55-7.

It was the first meeting between the Coyotes and Nighthawks since they faced off in the 2012 Division II state championship game in Tempe.

Ironwood Ridge won on that night, the second time they had beaten Centennial that season. The Coyotes now lead the all-time series 4-2.

Centennial took the opening kickoff 82 yards to set up their first touchdown of the night, a 13-yard run by Tawee Walker.

Coyotes quarterback Jonathan d’Morris threw a pair of first half touchdown passes and Eric Haney had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown as the defending 5A champions built a 41-7 lead at the intermission.

The Nighthawks have now lost three straight games but to teams in Goodyear Milennium, Campo Verde and Centennial who have a combined record of 12-1.

Ironwood Ridge will look at end their losing streak next Friday night when they visit Desert View.

