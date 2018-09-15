Pollinator BioBlitz for National Public Lands Day at Coronado National Memorial

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept, 22 both the Coronado National Memorial and Sky Island Alliance will host a Pollinator BioBlitz. What better way to celebrate public lands than becoming a citizen scientist for a day during the BioBlitz at Coronado National Memorial?
What is a Pollinator Blitz? It is a fun way to document and identify the different species in the park using your smartphone (or digital camera) and the iNaturalist app for iOS or Android.
Don't forget to download and explore the iNaturalist app on your smartphone before you join us! Download and learn more at: www.inaturalist.org. Don't have a smartphone? No worries! Team up with a friend or bring a digital camera and staff will work with you.
This activity will build a relationship between the natural and human communities of the area. Citizens-scientists (the public) will work alongside naturalists, scientists from the U.S. and Mexico to learn about the biological diversity of the park. In the process, you will gain skills and knowledge, and develop a stronger connection to local natural spaces.
Come by for a couple of hours or stay the whole day on Saturday, Sept. 22. The day will begin at 9 am and end around 9 pm. Check in at Coronado National Memorial Visitor Center and learn more about the BioBlitz. A shuttle will be running up to Montezuma Pass throughout the day. Stay for the nighttime bug-lighting event! Lights will be set up to attract night insects so they can be documented and identified.
Bring hiking gear, sun protection, rain gear, water and a lunch if staying for the day. Snacks are available for purchase at the visitor center.
For more information about the event contact Mirna Manteca at mirna@skyislandalliance.org, or contact Coronado National Memorial at (520) 366-5515, or email us: coro_interpretation@nps.gov.
For directions to Coronado National Memorial, visit our website: www.nps.gov/coro.
