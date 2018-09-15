Pollinator BioBlitz for National Public Lands Day at Coronado National Memorial

Come by for a couple of hours or stay the whole day on Saturday, Sept. 22. The day will begin at 9 am and end around 9 pm. Check in at Coronado National Memorial Visitor Center and learn more about the BioBlitz. A shuttle will be running up to Montezuma Pass throughout the day. Stay for the nighttime bug-lighting event! Lights will be set up to attract night insects so they can be documented and identified.