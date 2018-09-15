Pupapoolooza at Picture Rocks pool

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A little bit of re-plastering work is paving the way for pups at the pool, that is according to the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.
On Saturday, Sept. 22 the Picture Rocks pool will be hosting some canine guests, of all shapes and sizes. This is a free event that is taking place at the Picture Rocks Pool at 5615 North Sanders Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before staff drains and closes the pool for some much-needed work.
A reminder though, humans will not be able to swim with their pups.
The Pima Animal Care Center will also be on hand that weekend with some pups for adoption. Adoption fees will apply, as well as the $19 licensing fee for dogs.
Considering attending the event, here are a few guidelines to remember:
- Owners are responsible for the actions of themselves and their pet and accept the risk of damage and/or injury caused by other dogs utilizing the pool area;
- Dog waste must be cleaned up immediately by owner;
- Aggressive dogs are not permitted on the premises and must be removed at the first sign of aggression;
- No female dogs in season are allowed;
- All dogs must wear collars with a current Pima County license and must be up-to-date on all vaccinations.
“Public pools and pooches don’t usually mix,” Grant Bourguet, recreation program manager for NRPR, said in a recent news release. “But this is a great opportunity for dog owners and their four-legged friends to escape the heat by enjoying some water fun together.”
