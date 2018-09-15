TPD, PCSD to host major news conference Saturday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities in the Tucson area will host a major new conference at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.
The Tucson Police Department said they will announce the major felony indictment handed down Friday afternoon.
TPD Chief Chris Magnus, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier and Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall will attend the news conference at TPD headquarters.
Tucson News Now will also be there and we will stream the news conference on our Facebook page.
