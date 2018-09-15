Woman cited for driving with mannequin in HOV lane

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - An Arizona woman got in trouble with the law after using a mannequin to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle lane.
According to police, the 19-year-old driver was spotted on Sept. 7 and she ended up with a $400 ticket.
Troopers snapped a shot of the woman's co-pilot in the HOV lane.
Once the woman spotted police, she tried to get off the freeway, police said.
The woman behind the wheel learned the hard way.
Moral of the story, think before you try to pull a fast one.
