BEAR DOWN: Wildcats find groove and sprint past Southern Utah

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tied 17-17 with the natives starting to grumble, Arizona’s offense found another gear Saturday night scoring 31 straight points to beat Southern Utah 62-31 at Arizona Stadium.
The win was the first of the season for the Wildcats (1-2).
UA quarterback Khalil Tate did not get untracked on the ground, he ran for just 19 yards, but the junior threw for 349 yards and five touchdowns.
Tony Ellison and Shun Brown both had big games on the receiving side.
Ellison had four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
The senior Brown grabbed a pair of touchdowns on 97 yards receiving.
Tate also hit Shawn Poindexter on a 75-yard scoring strike.
J.J. Taylor returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats defense finally got their first turnover of the season in the fourth quarter on an interception by Jarrius Wallace. UA also picked up their first two sacks (Anthony Pandy and Kylan Wilborn) of the season.
UA will head on the road to Oregon State next Saturday at 1 p.m. to begin Pac-12 Conference play.
