UPDATE: One dead after car crashes into bus stop in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a car hopped the curb and crashed into a crowd at a bus stop in midtown Tucson.
First responders rushed to the scene near Grant and Alvernon around 4:30 p.m.
Five people were transported to the hospital, according to Tucson Fire Department. A spokesperson for the department stated multiple victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tucson Police Department confirmed that one of the individuals has died and three others are still suffering from serious to life-threatening injuries.
The deceased is an elderly man who was driving an SUV that was hit by the white car, which ultimately crashed into the bus stop as well, according to TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Dugan said the SUV had just turned right onto Alvernon Way when the white car swerved around stopped traffic and hit the SUV. The driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dugan.
He said the three people who were hurt at the bus stop were two men and a woman.
Bystanders said people were sitting at the stop when the crash happened. One man told Tucson News Now the top of the bus shed fell on an elderly man.
Around 5:30 p.m., TPD closed northbound and southbound Alvernon Way from Grant to Pima for officers investigating the incident.
