First Alert Forecast: Late next week we’ll finally cool down

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It has been a particular brutal few weeks in southern Arizona and we have seen nothing but clear skies and triple digits.
That will finally change as rain and cooler temps will be here by midweek.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100.
MONDAY: A high of 100 under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 10.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 93 with a 40 percent chance of storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 91 and 40 percent chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 91 and 20 percent chance of storms.
