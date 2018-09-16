Man arrested for murder in death of child in Tucson

Carlos Andres Hernandez-Lizarraga appears in video court Saturday, September 15, 2018.
By Craig Reck | September 15, 2018 at 7:10 PM MST - Updated September 15 at 7:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Carlos Andres Hernandez-Lizarraga appeared before a judge in video court Saturday morning.

The judge explained to Hernandez-Lizarraga that he’d been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder connected to the death of a toddler.

He is currently held in the Pima County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The 30 year old is scheduled to be in Pima County Superior Court on September 25.

Tucson News Now is currently working to learn the details of Hernandez-Lizarraga’s arrest and the crime he’s suspected of committing.

