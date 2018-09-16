Man arrested for murder in death of child in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Carlos Andres Hernandez-Lizarraga appeared before a judge in video court Saturday morning.
The judge explained to Hernandez-Lizarraga that he’d been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder connected to the death of a toddler.
He is currently held in the Pima County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
The 30 year old is scheduled to be in Pima County Superior Court on September 25.
Tucson News Now is currently working to learn the details of Hernandez-Lizarraga’s arrest and the crime he’s suspected of committing.
