Man killed in Cape Cod’s first fatal shark attack in 80 years

(CNN/RNN) - Authorities believe a man who died after being attacked in the water off Massachusetts was bitten by a shark.
Twenty-six-year-old Arthur Medici was bitten around noon on Saturday near Newcomb Hollow Beach. The shark attack is first fatal attack by the creatures in state waters since 1936, according to NECN.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted condolences to the victim.
Witnesses said Medici and another man were boogie boarding about 30 yards out. He was given first aid and CPR at the scene but died at a Cape Cod hospital in Hyannis.
WCVB reports that Medici was born in Brazil and came to the United States for college. He was with his girlfriend's brother at the time of the attack.
