URGENT: Authorities looking for missing Pinal County girl

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -A Pinal County girl disappeared from her home late Friday, Sept. 14 and authorities said she may be with an older man.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Darien Alexa Dawn Huggins, 16, was last seen in the 50000 block of Meadow Green Road.
Huggins may be with Amran Mohammad Dawlatzai, who the PCSO called a suspect.
Huggins is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was wearing a grey shirt and shorts.
The 24-year-old Dawlatzai is 6-0 and 250 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes
He may be in the East Valley area and was seen driving a 1999 champagne colored Ford F150 with Arizona plate CJN 9567.
If you know anything, please cal 520-866-5111.
