Broadway project starting Monday has restaurant owner patient

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Starting Monday, September 17, expect delays on the east side of Tucson as crews begin work on a major thoroughfare.
Construction will begin on Broadway Boulevard between Camino Seco and Houghton as part of the voter-approved, $2.1 billion Regional Transit Authority (RTA) plan.
“The intent of the project is to provide multimodal improvements, drainage, and streetscape improvements on this section of Broadway Boulevard. The improvement will connect to the previously constructed improvements at Camino Seco, Harrison Road and Houghton Road intersections,” the RTA project website states.
It's a two-mile stretch where work is desperately needed, according to those who drive it every day.J.J. Esquibel wasn't fully aware of what work would be coming when he opened his new, bigger Wings Over Broadway location on Broadway, east of Camino Seco, more than a year ago.
He's owned the original Wings Over Broadway location near Broadway and Rosemont for 11 years.
"I wasn't sure exactly when it was going to happen. But there were talks that they were going to have to come out and tear up Broadway. It's in pretty bad shape," Esquibel said.
He's remaining patient, as crews outside his restaurant's front door will shake up the street.
Plans include widening Broadway Boulevard to a four-lane roadway with a curbed, landscaped median and a shoulder curb, improving drainage, providing 5-foot bike lanes in each direction, providing 6-foot sidewalks, and installing continuous LED roadway lighting, according to the RTA project website.
"It needs to be done. With the way that the east side is growing, you need better roadways for people to get back and forth," Esquibel said.
The RTA has not said when work will be completed.
Details about the $2.1 billion RTA plan are available at www.RTAmobility.com.
