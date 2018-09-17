CALL FOR ARTISTS: City of Tucson accepting proposals for new murals downtown

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The City of Tucson is looking for artists interested in adding to the colorful artwork found throughout downtown.
The city is currently accepting proposals from artists for the second round of the program, offered through the City of Tucson Mural Arts Program and Tucson Arts Brigade.
“What it helps us do, is reduce blight and deter graffiti. In addition, it brings beautiful, vibrant pieces of art that reflects Tucson’s authenticity right to the downtown area.” said Lane Mandle, Chief of Staff to City Manager for the City of Tucson.
Mandle said the city was able to fund ten murals, through grants, for the first phase of the program. The Tohono O’odham Nation and Visit Tucson donated $40,000 to the program to help with the second phase.
Up to three murals by three individual artists or a team of collaborative artists will be selected.
“As part of the process, we’ll identify some walls around downtown that can be used to place murals. We’ll connect the artist that selected with the wall owners and they will work together to create a piece of art that not only the community, but the owners of the property will love as well,” Mandle said.
Each artist is responsible for surface preparation, which may include power washing, removing chipping paint, priming the wall, and more.
“We have good data that shows that once you put up a mural in an area that received a lot of graffiti, the instances of that graffiti drops almost immediately. And the paint is graffiti-resistant, so that helps us keep the graffiti off the walls as well,” Mandle said.
Rules, from The City of Tucson Mural Arts Program:
- Only original art will be considered.
- The design must be acceptable for public viewing of all ages.
- Artists must be from Arizona.
- The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight on September 28, 2018.
- Finalists will be selected on October 8, 2018.
- All murals must be completed by November 30, 2018.
For a complete list of requirements, click here.
