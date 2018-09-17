Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks

(CNN) - Coca-Cola may be looking into a new ingredient.
The company is signaling interest in the potential sale of cannabis-infused drinks.
Coke says it's following debate over the ingredient Cannabidiol or CBD.
CBD is a non-psychoactive ingredient derived from marijuana.
Coke says it’s an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
The US Food and Drug Administration approved the epilepsy treatment Epidiolex, which is the first cannabis-based drug allowed in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, Coke is in talks with a Canadian cannabis company on potential products.
But, the company says it's just watching increased use of CBD for now.
It says it hasn't made any decisions about using it in coke products.
