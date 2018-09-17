First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are on their way down as rain chances go up!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is finally an end in sight to our hot and dry weather midweek!
MONDAY: A high of 101 under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 93 with a 40 percent chance of storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 91 and 40 percent chance of storms.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 91 and 30 percent chance of storms.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 92. 20 percent chance of storms.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 95.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.