First Alert Forecast: Temperatures are on their way down as rain chances go up!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 16, 2018 at 9:20 PM MST - Updated September 16 at 9:20 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is finally an end in sight to our hot and dry weather midweek!

MONDAY: A high of 101 under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs around 93 with a 40 percent chance of storms.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 91 and 40 percent chance of storms.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 91 and 30 percent chance of storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 92. 20 percent chance of storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 95.

