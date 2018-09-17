Goodwill Job Connection hosting job fairs to hire for TUSD bus drivers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Goodwill Job Connection is hosting 3 job fairs in September, to help the Tucson Unified School District hire bus drivers and monitors.
The first of three job fairs will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 7201 East 22nd Street, Tucson 85710 on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, Sept.18 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Friday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon
Requirements:
- Online application
- At Least 21 Years old
- Good Driving Record
- Pass Physical Exam, Drug Screen, Background Check
- Successful Completion of Training and CDL Exam
$13.35 per hour (FT 30+hours/week); $10.50 per hour (PT hourly)
NO Experience Necessary; PAID CDL Training
Flexible Schedule; Full Benefits & Retirement
Please Apply Online at: www.tusd1.org
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.