Long-awaited improvement project begins on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A much-anticipated road project on the east side is scheduled to begin Monday morning, Sept. 17.
Crews will start work along Broadway Boulevard between Camino Seco and Houghton Road.
The city of Tucson is asking drivers to be patient as the area is transformed into a construction zone with barricades lining the roadway.
City officials say crews will mainly work between Harrison and Houghton roads as the project gets started.
Crews will add a temporary lane on one side of the road, so they can shift traffic onto the lane and begin tearing up the other side of the road.
The first step includes underground work such as drainage and sewage.
The entire project is expected to be complete in a year and a half.
Crews will add an extra lane between Harrison and Houghton, meaning the entire two-mile stretch will be four lanes total divided by a median.
Other improvements include sidewalks, LED lighting, a HAWK signal at Gollob Road and better drainage.
People who live in the area say the changes are long overdue.
"It’s in pretty bad shape. It needs to be done. With the way that the east side is growing, you need better roadways for people to get back and forth,” said J.J. Esquibel, who runs Wings over Broadway, 8838 E. Broadway Boulevard.
The city hosted an open house last week that attracted more than 200 people. Many people have also taken to social media to express their frustration about the road.
City officials say one lane will be maintained in each direction for the duration of the project along with access to businesses and homes.
