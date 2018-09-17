Wildcat Breakdown: Southern Utah

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the first time in his career as Arizona’s starting quarterback, Khalil Tate threw for more than 300 yards and came away a winner.
The junior fired passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-31 win over Southern Utah.
Our David Kelly is joined by UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) to discuss whether this is a sign of things to come for the Wildcats or just a “fools gold” victory over an FCS opponent.
The guys talk about the revamped offensive line, the defenses inability to get off the field, what was special about the way UA’s reserves approached the game plus D.K. and G.H. give you their Top Cats.
Wildcat Breakdown is back for an 8th season on FOX 11 Tucson. Kelly will be joined weekly most often by Howell. The pair began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona IMG College.
Howell, a local fitness professional, appears every Friday (or the night before a game) during the season for Wildcat Preview as he and Kelly get you set with key matchups for the upcoming UA contest and then again on Wildcat Breakdown each Sunday where the duo recap the highs and lows from the recently completed Cats affair.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Copy