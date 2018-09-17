Wildlife officials search for bear that attacked person near Patagonia

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning people in the area near Patagonia to be on the lookout for a bear that attacked someone on Sunday, Sept. 16.
According to the AGFD, the victim received injuries to their arms, legs and back in the attack that happened south of Patagonia.
The bear is described as a black bear, brown in color with blonde streaks.
If you see the bear, scare it off and call 623-236-7201 as soon as possible.
Residents in the area should secure garbage cans until pickup day.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.